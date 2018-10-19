ART GROUP: Uckfield Art Group, Biannual Art Exhibition and sale of work, 10am to 4pm Saturday November 3 at the Luxford Centre, Library Way. Wide range of work from up to 30 artists. Free entry, refreshments available and ample free parking in adjoining central car park.

MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION: 34th Uckfield Model Railway Exhibition in Uckfield Civic Centre tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Come and see up to 16 fantastic Model Railway Layouts from all over the country, with model trains moving through detailed model scenery. Trade, society and demonstration stands. Adults £6, children are free when accompanied by an adult. Exhibition all on one level with disabled access.

THE SNOW QUEEN: Performances at 11am and 2pm on Wednesday at Uckfield Civic Centre. Mike Kenny has taken Hans Christian Andersen’s most highly acclaimed story and simplified it into a tale for the young. The perfect children’s entertainment for half term. Contact telephone: 01825 769694.