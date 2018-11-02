ART GROUP: Uckfield Art Group, Biannual Art Exhibition and sale of work, 10am to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, at the Luxford Centre, Library Way. Wide range of work from up to 30 artists. Free entry, refreshments available and ample free parking in adjoining central car park.

GRAND CONCERT: Supporting the centenary poppy appeal at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on November 10 at 7pm. Uckfield (Holy Cross) Choral Society, Rocks Park School Choir, the Uckfield Singers, Uckfield Brass and Soloists will perform extracts from The Armed Man, WW1 songs and other items. Free parking available in the town car park just below the church. Tickets available at Gale and Woolgar. Cost £10 (13 years and under free) or pay on the door. Drinks and nibbles available in the interval. Further information from Brian Redman, 01825 713482 or brianredman@tiscali.co.uk