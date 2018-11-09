GRAND CONCERT: Supporting the centenary poppy appeal at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm. Uckfield (Holy Cross) Choral Society, Rocks Park School Choir, the Uckfield Singers, Uckfield Brass and Soloists will perform extracts from The Armed Man, WW1 songs and other items. Free parking available in the town car park just below the church. Tickets available at Gale and Woolgar. Cost £10 (13 years and under free) or pay on the door. Drinks and nibbles available in the interval. Further information from Brian Redman, 01825 713482 or brianredman@tiscali.co.uk

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Uckfield Christmas Gift Fair Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, at the East Sussex National Resort. Hundreds of high quality, unique and festive gifts await you at the Boutique and Artisan Christmas Gift Fair, being held at the East Sussex National Hotel. Over 50 high end gift exhibitors, ranging from Christmas Chic to Fabulous Boutique, Designers and Artisan Makers, will be selling a huge array of gifts for the trickiest on your Christmas present list. The fair offers something for everyone, to suit every taste and every budget. Opening times are 10am to 4pm, entry price is £4 on the door, children under 16 years old enter free (cash only please). Pick up your entry form to enter our Love To Shop Voucher competition worth £50 at the Fair Reception (T&Cs apply). Ample parking and wheelchair friendly.