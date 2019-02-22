HANSEL AND GRETEL: Half-term special. Journey to a bizarre and enticing kingdom in the woods, presided over by a flamboyant and hungry witch, in this colourful retelling of The Brothers Grimm’s classic fairy tale. With bold and playful puppets, a beautiful, transformative set, and wonderful music. One of only a few dedicated puppetry organisations in England, Norwich Puppet Theatre have joined with Goody and Storey, a company renowned for their award-winning design and penchant for fun, to create a show guaranteed to tickle your eyes, your ears, and your tastebuds. For children aged 3 upwards. Tickets £7.50, performance at 11am today, Friday, at Uckfield Civic Centre (01825) 769694.

RAVE ON: A tribute to Buddy Holly. Marking 60 years since the death of Buddy Holly, Marc Robinson in the show Rave On will celebrate the music of Buddy Holly, all the hits he left behind from Heartbeat, Peggy Sue to True Love Ways. He will also be joined by Darren Page as Roy Orbison and Steve Halliday as Elvis. Saturday March 9, at Uckfield Civic Centre (01825) 769694