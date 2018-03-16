EASTER LILIES: It has been a tradition for some years now to have the beautiful white lilies decorating our church in Waldron at Easter given by residents in memory of their loved ones who have died. If you would like to make a donation please place your cheque (made out to All Saints’ Flower Fund) or cash in an envelope with the name or names of those you wish to commemorate and give it or send to Jane Leney, The Laurels, Cross in Hand, East Sussex TN21 0QA. The cost of lilies is likely to be in the region of £2.50 per stem. Jane’s telephone number is 01435 867424 if you need to speak to her or make special arrangements.

SINGING FOR FUN: This cheerful group meets again on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist church hall at the top of Firgrove Road. The group sings favourite songs and you are encouraged to bring along songs and music for everyone to share. There’s time for refreshments and a chat afterwards and there’s a small charge just to cover expenses.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the fifth Sunday in Lent and services will be held at All Saints’ at 8am (Holy Communion) led by George Pitcher and at 10am for Parish Matins, led by Richard Maylam, with George preaching. Next Sunday will be Palm Sunday and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s at 8am (Communion, President and Preacher Lucy Murdoch) and 10am (Parish Eucharist) at which the President and Preacher will be George Pitcher.

EASTER SERVICES: On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26, 27 and 28, of Holy Week there will be services of Compline at 7pm at St Bartholomew’s. On Thursday March 29, Haggadah will be celebrated with a Passover Supper at All Saints from 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome to take part in the supper, which will be followed by the Washing of Feet, Communion and Stripping the Altar and a Vigil. Stay as long as you feel able and willing. On Good Friday (March 30) there will be devotions at St Bartholomew’s between noon and 1pm, followed by Frugality and Fasting at Culverwood (George and Mobbs’ home) then at All Saints’ between 2pm and 3pm. There will also be a Walk of Witness organised by Churches Together in Heathfield which will start and finish at the Union Church in Heathfield starting at 11pm. Easter Sunday will be celebrated first with Communion at St Bartholomew’s at 8am followed by Breakfast with the Risen Christ, led by George Pitcher who will also preach. The Easter Celebration with Eucharist will be at 10am at All Saints’ when the President and Preacher will also be George.