SPRINGING FORWARD: A reminder that the clocks go forward one hour in the early hours of Sunday morning, that’s this weekend, so don’t forget to make your alterations when you go to bed on Saturday evening or you’ll be having a very confusing Sunday.

EASTER LILIES: It has been a tradition for some years now to have the beautiful white lilies decorating our church in Waldron at Easter given by residents in memory of their loved ones who have died. If you would like to make a donation please place your cheque (made out to All Saints’ Flower Fund) or cash in an envelope with the name or names of those you wish to commemorate and give it or send to Jane Leney, The Laurels, Cross in Hand, East Sussex TN21 OQA. The cost of lilies is likely to be in the region of £2.50 per stem. Jane’s telephone number is 01435 867424 if you need to speak to her or make special arrangements.

FRIENDS’ AGM: On Thursday April 5 the Friends of Waldron Churches will be holding their Annual Meeting from 6.30pm and this year it’s St Bartholomew’s turn to host. All Friends and those interested in how we are looking after our two church buildings are welcome to come along. There will be refreshments to follow the meeting.

MEMORABLE IMAGES: The evening after the AGM, Richard Fanshaw will be giving an illustrated presentation of some simple techniques for achieving memorable images with any camera. Richard assures us that with even the simplest kit you can easily progress well beyond the ‘point and shoot’ snapshot. The event will be held in the Lucas Hall at 6pm, everyone is welcome to come, there is no entry fee and a donations bar will be open at the end. Use the tips you pick up from Richard to improve your entries in the Waldron Photographic Exhibition 2018 which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church. (And here we are barely into spring).

SERVICES: This Sunday is the sixth Sunday in Lent, Palm Sunday and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s at 8am (Holy Communion with President and Preacher Lucy Murdoch) and 10am (Parish Eucharist) at which the President and Preacher will be George Pitcher.

EASTER SERVICES: On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of Holy Week there will be services of Compline at 7pm at St Bartholomew’s. On Thursday, Haggadah will be celebrated with a Passover Supper at All Saints from 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome to take part in the supper, which will be followed by the Washing of Feet, Communion and Stripping the Altar and a Vigil. Stay as long as you feel able and willing. On Good Friday (March 30) there will be devotions at St Bartholomew’s between noon and 1pm, followed by Frugality and Fasting at Culverwood (George and Mobbs’ home) then at All Saints’ between 2pm and 3pm. There will also be a Walk of Witness organised by Churches Together in Heathfield which will start and finish at the Union Church in Heathfield starting at 11pm. Easter Sunday will be celebrated first with Communion at St Bartholomew’s at 8am followed by Breakfast with the Risen Christ, led by George Pitcher who will also preach. The Easter Celebration with Eucharist will be at 10am at All Saints’ when the President and Preacher will also be George.