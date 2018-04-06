MEMORABLE IMAGES: Tonight (Friday) Richard Fanshaw will be giving an illustrated presentation of some simple techniques for achieving memorable images with any camera. Richard assures us that with even the simplest kit you can easily progress well beyond the point and shoot snapshot. The event will be held in the Lucas Hall at 6pm and everyone is welcome to come. There is no entry fee but a donations bar will be open at the end. Use the tips you pick up from Richard to improve your entries in the Waldron Photographic Exhibition 2018 which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association holds its AGM on Wednesday at the Ian Price Room, in the Community Centre in Sheepsetting Lane, at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome and it’s an opportunity to hear what the Association members get up to during the year. Don’t worry, you don’t have to speak fluent French but if you’d like to try out your rusty O-level language skills and polish up your vocabulary ready for your trips across the Channel this summer, it’s a lovely way to start. There are regular social events and members are a cheerful and welcoming bunch of people.

COUNTRY MARKET: Waldron Country Market takes place on Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the Holy Cross Priory on the Lewes Road. Local provisions and a warm welcome to everyone.

INN CROWD: You may remember that last year we had visits from a couple of performers who were sponsored by Applause Rural Touring as part of an Arts Council-funded project to encourage arts and drama in village pubs. It was sufficiently successful in its first year to be continued, and so The Star will host a visit on Wednesday April 18 from solo performer Jonny Fluffypunk with his one-hour one-man show How I Came To Be Where I Never Was which is a mix of theatre, storytelling, comedy, stand-up poetry and even a bit of ukulele. Tickets are £15 including supper and the performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale in the pub, the community coffee-shop or by ringing 01435 812495.

PUB QUIZ: The next pub quiz will be on Monday April 30 and will follow the usual format. Maximum six people per team and a one-course supper is included in the price. It’s a cheerful and cheap evening out so come long and enjoy yourselves.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the second of Easter, and services will both be at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George presiding and preaching. The Service of the Word will be at 10am and will be led by Tim Hough who will also preach. The Parish Prayer Group will meet on Wednesday at 7pm and if you’d like to come, please check with Margaret Hughes (01435 866472) for the location.