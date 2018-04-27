BEWILDERED BLOOMS: Our wild flowers this year are blooming in profusion and utter bewilderment as our bizarre weather leaps from freezing winter to wet spring to mid-summer, all within a few days. Last week we were all exclaiming at the fantastic display of primroses and wood anemones which carpeted the roadside banks. Suddenly it turned hot (did someone mention 29 degrees?) and the bluebells shot up in full bloom, thrusting the primroses to one side. The cherry blossom is out in its pink pride and the blackthorn is a continuous cloud of cream and white along the field edges and hedgerows. We truly live in the most beautiful area.

CLOSED CHURCH: The village church is locked for the next eight weeks while our Victorian organ is being rebuilt and restored. While the contractors are present, or an authorised key holder is there, you can still get in, but it would be advisable to check with one of the church wardens, Ian Dixon (01435 813363 ) or Sarah Mackenzie (01435 866419).

PUB QUIZ: The next pub quiz will be on Monday at 7.30pm at the Star and will follow the usual format. Maximum six people per team and a one-course supper is included in the price, which is £7 per head, payable on the night. It’s a cheerful and cheap evening out and will give your little grey cells an outing. The following pub quiz will be on Monday May 21 at 7.30pm and will be a fundraiser to help restore the organ at All Saints (see Closed Church item above). The charge for the evening will be £10 per person, including a one-course meal and it’s the classic format of teams of six people. Book your team in advance if possible and let the pub know (01435 812495) to make sure of your table.

JONNY’S JOURNEY: Those of us who crammed into the pub’s back room last Wednesday enjoyed a fun evening of reminiscences by ex-punk, former trainspotter, John Peel devotee Jonny Fluffypunk. It was a thoroughly entertaining evening in which those of a certain age were reminded of their youth in their mid-teens sometime around the 1980s and weren’t quite sure whether to laugh, cheer or cry at the memories. We all agreed that stand-up comedian, story-teller, ukulele player and poet Jonny can come back to the village anytime and amuse us all over again. He was booked through the Arts Council’s grant-aided Inn Crowd project, bringing entertainment out to the rural areas. More please. (And the next date, Deborah tells me will be on Wednesday July 25 with Luke Wright. Advance booking would be a good idea. Tickets include supper as well as the entertainment).

SERVICES: This Sunday is the fifth Sunday of Easter and services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion at 8am will be led by George Pitcher who will also preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am at which George will also preside and preach.