MAD WEATHER: I ‘m not sure if it’s me that’s mad or our weather. For heaven’s sake, on the weekend of April 21/22 we were all in summer frocks/shorts, (and I even dug out my parasol) with a temperature in the mid-twenties, and today, as I write this on Monday April 30, it’s five degrees, the lawn squelches when I walk on it, and the skies are forecast to continue throwing water down on our little island. I’m back with the central heating on and my thickest and warmest jumper. ‘Ne’er cast a clout ‘ere May be out’ has never been more relevant. There are some signs, however, that the Bank Holiday weekend might be dry and even possibly sunny, so keep your fingers crossed and don’t put the shorts away just yet.

CLOSED CHURCH: The village church is locked for about seven more weeks while our Victorian organ is being rebuilt and restored. While the contractors are present, or an authorised key holder is there, you can still get in, but it would be advisable to check with one of the church wardens, Ian Dixon (01435 813363 ) or Sarah Mackenzie (01435 866419).

ART CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Waldron Art Club will hold its Exhibition and Sale from 10am until 3pm in the Lucas Hall. Entry, coffee and tea are all free and everyone is welcome. The club meets weekly on Thursday mornings at the Lucas Hall and members use a variety of media and cover a wide range of subjects.

PUB QUIZ: The next pub quiz will be on Monday May 21 at 7.30pm and will be a fundraiser to help restore the organ at All Saints (see Closed Church item above). The charge for the evening will be £10 per person, including a one-course meal and it’s the classic format of teams of six people. Book your team in advance if possible and let the pub know (01435 812495) to make sure of your table.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Put the date in your diaries of Thursday August 9 for this year’s visit to Waldron of the lovely Rude Mechanicals, the fabulous group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. Their leader, Peter Talbot not only writes the plays (brilliantly, I might add) but produces, directs and makes it happen, aided behind the scenes by local volunteers and supported financially with grant-aid from Wealden District Council (hurray), Hampshire County Council and Arts Council England. This year’s offering, currently in rehearsal, is called Oberon’s Cure and is described as a ‘compelling prequel to A Midsummer Night’s Dream full of magic and hilarious twists and turns’ and ‘a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’. Start time on August 9 is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs and a torch and dress warmly. It may be a bit early to book tickets, but a bit nearer the time you can book, either by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk It might be a good idea to book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6pm if you want to bring a picnic. Enjoy.

SERVICES: This Sunday, services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and George will again preside and preach.