BANK HOLIDAY: Can’t believe it. It’s Bank Holiday Monday as I write this and a sparkling sunny day with the temperature soaring up into the mid-20s. Last week’s five degree temperatures seem as if they happened on another planet. I’ve just returned from lunch at my favourite local restaurant where we sat outside to eat, (asparagus featured largely) and my sunglasses and sunhat were pressed into service. That’s the second time this year, absolute bliss.

CLOSED CHURCH: The village church is locked for about six more weeks while our Victorian organ is being rebuilt and restored. While the contractors are present, or an authorised key holder is there, you can still get in, but it would be advisable to check with one of the church wardens, Ian Dixon (01435 813363 ) or Sarah Mackenzie (01435 866419).

STRING THEORY: There’s music at the pub on Sunday May 20 when Star favourite String Theory comes again to entertain from 12.30pm until 3pm.

PUB QUIZ: The next pub quiz will be on Monday May 21 at 7.30pm and will be a fundraiser to help restore the organ at All Saints The charge for the evening will be £10 per person, including a one-course meal and it’s the classic format of teams of six people. Book your team in advance and let the pub know (01435 812495) to make sure of your table.

ORGAN PLEA: Everyone who comes to church, however rarely, will know how important is the part played by the church organ in our services and at other times. Repairing and rebuilding it is a mammoth task, which has to be carried out by experts and it’s not cheap, but we need it done well if the organ is to continue to bring pleasure to future generations. The cost may be as much as £30,000 and so far we’ve raised a bit less than £10,000 of that. So please, can you help? If you could make a donation or have a fundraising idea you’d be prepared to sponsor, your effort would be so welcome. Cheques made out to Waldron Organ Fund can be sent to Ian Dixon, PCC Treasurer, Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN. Fund raising suggestions would be welcomed by Tim Williams and he can be reached by phoning 01435 812273. Technical queries to Phil Williams (01435) 813137. When the organ last received a major rebuild in 1903, the cost was £300, which was raised in nine months. Could we do as well as our predecessors did? £30,000 sounds a lot but can’t be impossible if we all pull together.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Put the date in your diaries of Thursday August 9 for this year’s visit to Waldron of the lovely Rude Mechanicals, the fabulous group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. Their leader, Peter Talbot not only writes the plays (brilliantly, I might add) but produces, directs and makes it happen, aided behind the scenes by local volunteers and supported financially with grant-aid from Wealden District Council, Hampshire County Council and Arts Council England. This year’s offering, currently in rehearsal, is called Oberon’s Cure and is described as a ‘compelling prequel to A Midsummer Night’s Dream full of magic and hilarious twists and turns’ and ‘a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’. Start time on 9 August is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs and a torch and dress warmly. You can book, either by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk It’s a good idea to book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6pm if you want to bring a picnic. Enjoy.

SERVICES: This Sunday, services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and George will again preside and preach.