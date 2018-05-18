STRING THEORY: There’s music at the pub this Sunday at the Star when our favourite group String Theory comes again to entertain from 12.30pm until 3pm.

PUB QUIZ: The next pub quiz will be on Monday at 7.30pm and will be a fundraiser to help restore the organ at All Saints The charge for the evening will be £10 per person, including a one-course meal and it’s the classic format of teams of six people. Book your team in advance (01435 812495) to make sure of your table.

SINGING FOR FUN: On the same day (Monday) there will be the next get-together of the Singing for Fun Group at the Methodist Hall at the top of Firgrove Road starting at 2pm. Bring music if you have some different songs you’d like to sing and enjoy this cheerful social event with tea and a chat afterwards. Everyone welcome.

ORGAN PLEA: Everyone who comes to church, however rarely, will know how important is the part played by the church organ in our services and at other times. Repairing and rebuilding it is a task which has to be carried out by experts and it’s not cheap, but we need it done well if the organ is to continue to bring pleasure to all of us now and into the future. The cost may be as much as £30,000 and so far we’ve raised a bit less than £10,000 of that. So please, can you help? If you could make a donation or have a fundraising idea you’d be prepared to sponsor, your effort would be so welcome. Cheques made out to Waldron Organ Fund can be sent to Ian Dixon, PCC Treasurer, Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN. Fund raising suggestions would be welcomed by Tim Williams and he can be reached on 01435 812273. Technical queries to Phil Williams (01435) 813137. When the organ last received a major rebuild in 1903, the total cost was £300, which was raised in nine months. Could we do as well as our predecessors did? Prices have gone up a bit, and £30,000 sounds a lot but can’t be impossible if we all pull together. (Wonder what Tim Williams would think about a tug-o-war as a fundraiser? Ok, I heard you, silly idea).

RUDE MECHANICALS: Thursday August for 9 this year’s visit to Waldron of the lovely Rude Mechanicals, the fabulous group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. Their leader, Peter Talbot not only writes the plays but produces, directs and makes it happen, aided behind the scenes by local volunteers and supported financially with grant-aid from Wealden District Council, Hampshire County Council and Arts Council England. This year’s offering is called Oberon’s Cure and is described as a ‘compelling prequel to A Midsummer Night’s Dream full of magic and hilarious twists and turns’ and ‘a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’. Start time on August 9 is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs and a torch and dress warmly. You can book, either by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therudemechanical theatre.co.uk. It’s a good idea to book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6pm if you want to bring a picnic. Enjoy.

SERVICES: This Sunday, services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion will be at 8am with Lucy Murdoch presiding and preaching. Parish Matins will be at 10am and George Pitcher will lead and Tim Hough will preach.