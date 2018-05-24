PUB QUIZ: If you missed out on the Pub Quiz yesterday you must have been the last Waldronite standing outside. Just about every familiar face was there and Nick and Alex in the kitchen rose magnificently to the challenge of feeding over 100 people crammed into all areas. Despite the fact that there were 17 teams taking part our quiz master guided us through eight rounds without incident (or even argument) and over £500 was raised towards the Waldron Organ Fund. Rector George Pitcher thanked everyone for their support for his organ (laughter and roars of applause) and everyone had a great time. It felt as if the whole community was getting behind the task and already the fund is moving towards the goal of £30,000.

PARTY: Another step will be taken towards that goal with a party on August 10. Currently details are being worked out but put the date in your diaries and more details will be revealed next week. In the meantime if your chequebook is burning a hole in your pocket and you’d like to make a donation to the rebuilding of our lovely Victorian organ, cheques can be sent to Ian Dixon, PCC Treasurer, Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN. Fund raising suggestions would be welcomed by Tim Williams and he can be reached on 01435 812273. Technical queries to Phil Williams (01435) 813137. When the organ last received a major rebuild in 1903, the total cost was £300, which was raised in nine months. Could we do as well as our predecessors did? Prices have gone up a bit, and £30,000 sounds a lot but can’t be impossible if we pull together.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Another date for your diaries is Thursday August 9 for this year’s visit to Waldron of the lovely Rude Mechanicals, the fabulous group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. Their leader, Peter Talbot not only writes the plays but produces, directs and makes it happen, aided behind the scenes by local volunteers and supported financially with grant-aid from Wealden District Council, Hampshire County Council and Arts Council England. This year’s offering, currently in rehearsal, is called Oberon’s Cure and is described as a ‘compelling prequel to A Midsummer Night’s Dream full of magic and hilarious twists and turns’ and ‘a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’. Start time on August 9 is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs, torch and dress warmly. You can book by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therudemechanical theatre.co.uk It’s a good idea to book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6pm if you want to bring a picnic.

SERVICES: This Sunday, services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and George Pitcher will again lead and preach.