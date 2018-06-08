RAINFALL: John Chambers, who knows all there is to know about local rainfall, tells me that the heavy downpours which deluged us in between hot sunny spells last week are very localised. He says that when Waldron had 5ml one day last week, Cade Street had 44mls, a month’s worth of rain in one day.

PUB SHUT: Please make a note that The Star will be closed for a private party on Saturday evening June 16. It will be open for the rest of that day as usual.

RESCUING THE ORGAN: Steady progress to report on our fundraising for the organ rebuilding. The total reached is now over £12,000, which is approaching half-way. If you’d like to make a donation to the rebuilding, cheques can be sent to Ian Dixon, PCC Treasurer, Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN and please make them out to Waldron Organ Fund. There will be a drinks and canapés party on Friday August 10 at Culverwood, Little London Road from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, (by kind permission of George and Mobbs Pitcher) to celebrate our progress so far and to give an opportunity for making donations.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Another date for your diaries is Thursday August 9 for this year’s visit to Waldron of the lovely Rude Mechanicals, the group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. This year’s offering, about to start its tour, is called Oberon’s Cure and is described as a ‘compelling prequel to A Midsummer Night’s Dream full of magic and hilarious twists and turns’ and ‘a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’. Start time on August 9 is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs and a torch and dress warmly. You can book, either by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk Book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6.00 pm if you want to bring a picnic.

TAI CHI: A new class began this week on Tuesday mornings from 11am to noon in the Lucas Hall. Tai Chi is the ancient Chinese art of cultivating your energy for a healthy body and spirit. It claims to enrich your life, build strength for your sports, improve balance, build spine and skeletal strength and is generally good for all ages. Tara Tuen-Matthews is the teacher and practitioner and if you’d like to join the class, ring her in advance on 07582 279908 or e-mail tara@happytaichi.co.uk for a class registration form. The term will run through June, July and August for 12 sessions and the cost will be £96.

COUNTRY MARKET: The Waldron Country Market will take place on Thursday at the Holy Cross Priory between 11am and 1pm.

SERVICES: This Sunday, services will be held at St Bartholomew’s, Cross in Hand. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and George will again be presiding and preaching.