PUB SHUT: Please make a note that The Star will be closed for a private party tomorrow (Saturday) evening. It will be open for the rest of the day at the usual hours.

JUNE AT THE PUB: There will be music on two dates during this month with String Theory playing on Sunday June 24, and Con Brio performing on June 30. Petrolheads can look out for the Vintage Motor Cycle club roaring in on Wednesday June 27.

THE ORGAN PARTY: To celebrate progress so far on raising funds to rebuild our Victorian organ (now over halfway to the total) we are holding a drinks party on Friday August 10 at Culverwood (Mobbs and George Pitcher’s home) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. This will be a thank-you for those who have already made their contribution and an opportunity for those who haven’t yet got round to it to do so if they wish. RSVP to Rosemary Mays Smith by telephone on (01435) 863094 or e-mail rosemarymayssmith@gmail.com. If you can’t come to the party but would like to make a donation, cheques (made payable to Waldron PCC - Waldron Organ Fund) can be sent to the Treasurer Ian Dixon at Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN or ring Ian on 01435 813363 to discuss alternatives (electronic payments or CAF cheques) and Gift Aid. Fingers crossed for a lovely, warm, sunny evening.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Another date for your diaries is Thursday August 9 for this year’s visit to Waldron of the lovely Rude Mechanicals, the group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. This year’s offering is called Oberon’s Cure, full of magic and hilarious twists and turns and a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire. Start time on August 9 is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs and a torch and dress warmly. You can book, either by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk Book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6pm if you want to bring a picnic.

TAI CHI: This new class is on Tuesday mornings from 11am to noon in the Lucas Hall and on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Tai Chi is the ancient Chinese art of cultivating your energy for a healthy body and spirit. It claims to enrich your life, build strength, improve balance, build spine and skeletal strength and is generally good for all ages. Tara Tuen-Matthews is the teacher and practitioner and if you’d like to join the class, ring her in advance on 07582 279908 or e-mail tara@happytaichi.co.uk for a class registration form. The term will run through June, July and August for 12 sessions and the cost will be £96 but Tara says you can come and try it for a single session if you’d like to.

SINGING FOR FUN: This month’s session will be next Monday at 2pm at the Methodist Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. There will be favourite songs to sing together to lift the spirits and send you out with a smile on your face. Refreshments afterwards and time for a chat. A small charge is made to cover costs.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion will be at 8am with Lucy Murdoch leading and preaching. At 10am the Service of the Word will be led by Richard Maylam and Tim Hough will preach.