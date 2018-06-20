JUNE AT THE PUB: There will be music on two dates during this month. String Theory will be playing lunchtime, Sunday, with their brand of string-driven swing, and Con Brio will perform on June 30 from 8pm to 11pm with jazz, soul, folk and rock n’ roll. Petrolheads can look out for the Vintage Motor Cycle club roaring in on Wednesday.

BEAUTIFUL SUSSEX: To enjoy the beauties of the Sussex countryside, you can do no better than walk our many footpaths. Some find it daunting to set off without knowing quite where you will end up, but there’s an ideal way which is at your fingertips. The Sussex Hospice Trail is the brainchild of the Friends of Sussex Hospices and it’s a great way of helping them raise funds – and getting yourself fit. The Trail in full is 200 miles, connecting the 12 hospice care providers across East and West Sussex, but you’re not expected to walk it in one go. Clever design has broken the Trail into 26 walks which range in distance from 3 miles to eleven and you can print off detailed directions of each walk so there’s no chance of getting lost. What’s more, you can download the iFootpath App on to your mobile phone so that you can track your progress by GPS to help you. Take a picnic and enjoy our glorious countryside at its best. With a friend I’m working my way round the Trail and we’re asking friends and relatives to sponsor us. So far we have been thrilled by the fabulous country we’ve walked through and found following the paths pretty straightforward. If we can do it, so can you.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Thursday August 9 is the date for this year’s visit to Waldron of the Rude Mechanicals, the group which brings outdoor theatre to rural spaces across Southern England. This year’s offering is called Oberon’s Cure, full of magic and hilarious twists and turns and ‘a ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’. Start time on August 9 is 7.30pm and it’s in the field behind the Star. Bring low-backed chairs and a torch and dress warmly. You can book, either by phoning 01323 501260 or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk Book a table at The Star for a pre-performance dinner, or the field is open from 6pm if you want to bring a picnic.

THE ORGAN PARTY: To celebrate progress so far on raising funds to rebuild our Victorian organ (now over halfway to the total) there’ll be a drinks party on Friday August 10 at Culverwood (Mobbs and George Pitcher’s home) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. This will be a thank-you for those who have already made their contribution and an opportunity for those who haven’t yet got round to it to do so if they wish. RSVP to Rosemary Mays Smith by telephone on (01435) 863094 or e-mail rosemary mayssmith@gmail.com. If you can’t come to the party but would like to make a donation, cheques (made payable to Waldron PCC - Waldron Organ Fund) can be sent to the Treasurer Ian Dixon at Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN or ring Ian on 01435 813363 to discuss alternatives (electronic payments or CAF cheques) and Gift Aid.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher leading and preaching. At 10am the Parish Eucharist will be led by Lucy Murdoch and George will preach.