AT THE PUB: Con Brio will perform tomorrow, Saturday, from 8pm to 11pm with jazz, soul, folk and rock n’ roll. Then next month, on Wednesday July 25, the pub will welcome Luke Wright with his programme Down the Pub, part of the Inn Crowd partnership project from Applause and Creative Arts East, supported by the Arts Council and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. Inn Crowd supports rural pubs in our area to host high quality live literature events. Luke Wright has been described as ‘one of the funniest and most brilliant poets of his generation’ by The Independent. The Guardian says his is ‘pulsating, poetic storytelling’. He is ‘flamboyant, political and riotously funny’ as he writes about small town tragedies and national farce, and has won awards, appearing at venues like the London Palladium and the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Tickets are on sale in the pub and shop(or ring 01435 812495) and cost £15 which includes supper. The programme starts at 7.30 pm and if the weather is fine, it will be held in the pub garden, so bring your own chair.

MORE FUN: Two nights later, on Friday July 27, Long Man Morris will dance in the square outside the pub (sticks, bells, flowery hats and music) and on Saturday there’ll be a French evening with a suitable menu and messieurs Nick and Alex cooking up a storm. Never say life’s dull in Waldron.

SINGING TOO: But before all that, there are two afternoon sessions for the Singing for Fun Group. They will meet on both Monday July 2 and Thursday July 19 at the Methodist Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. It’s the usual pattern of favourite songs to sing and refreshments and chat to follow. The group will take a break in August.

COFFEE MORNING: On Saturday July 21, there will be a coffee morning at Maigarth Farm, Mayfield Flat by kind invitation of Reg and Anne Bassett. Everyone welcome and all funds raised will go towards the Waldron Organ Fund.

THE ORGAN PARTY: Just to remind you there’ll be a drinks party on Friday August 10 at Culverwood (Mobbs and George Pitcher’s home) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. This will be a thank-you for those who have already made a contribution to the Organ Fund and an opportunity for those who haven’t yet got round to it to do so if they wish. RSVP to Rosemary Mays Smith by telephone on (01435) 863094 or e-mail rosemarymayssmith@gmail.com. If you can’t come to the party but would like to make a donation, cheques (made payable to Waldron PCC - Waldron Organ Fund) can be sent to the Treasurer Ian Dixon at Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN or ring Ian on 01435 813363 to discuss alternatives (electronic payments or CAF cheques) and Gift Aid.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion will be at 8am with Simon Hobbs leading and preaching. At 10am the Parish Eucharist will be held and George Pitcher will preside and preach.