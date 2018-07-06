ORGAN PROGRESS: The work on our organ at All Saints’ makes good progress in the safe and specialist hands of FH Browne. I went over to take a look at the internal works last week with Robin Hunnisett (a sprightly 91) who was born in the village in 1927 and remembers pumping the organ for Sunday services when he was ten or eleven years old, for which he earned threepence a week. Later, he says, he wasn’t able to carry out the task once he started work at 14, since farmwork was seven days a week except for an occasional day off once a month. Sue Russell, who was also born in the village (much later than Robin) remembered that the payment per week had gone up to sixpence in the late 1950s, until electrification made the hand-pumping unnecessary. The work currently being carried out should be finished later this month and the church daily opening will then be resumed. Fund raising to pay for the work still continues with a coffee morning lined up for Saturday July 21 at Maigarth Farm, and the Organ Fund Party happening on August 10 at 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Culverwood. If you can’t come but would like to make a donation, cheques (made payable to Waldron PCC - Waldron Organ Fund) can be sent to the Treasurer Ian Dixon at Brambles, Dern Lane, Waldron TN21 0PN or ring Ian on 01435 813363 to discuss alternatives (electronic payments or CAF cheques) and Gift Aid.

AT THE PUB: On Wednesday July 25, the pub will welcome Luke Wright with his programme Down the Pub, part of the Inn Crowd partnership project from Applause and Creative Arts East, supported by the Arts Council and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. Inn Crowd supports rural pubs in our area to host high quality live literature events. Tickets are on sale in the pub and shop (or ring 01435 812495) and cost £15 which includes supper. The programme starts at 7.30pm and if the weather is fine, it will be held in the pub garden, so bring your own chair.

MORE FUN: Two nights later on Friday July 27 Long Man Morris will dance in the square outside the pub (sticks, bells, flowery hats and music) and on Saturday July 28 there’ll be a French evening with a suitable menu and messieurs Nick and Alex cooking up a storm. Never say life’s dull in Waldron.

THE RUDES: On Thursday August 9 the Rude Mechanical Theatre Co will be here for their annual visit with their latest play Oberon’s Cure, currently touring the south of England. The Group is always popular, so don’t delay booking your tickets either by phone (01323 501260) or online www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk. The performance will be outside in the pub field so bring your own chair and a torch (to find your way out after dark) and dress warmly. It’s a ‘ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’ and absolutely a date to keep. Bring your own picnic or book a table at the pub restaurant for a meal pre-performance (01435 812495).

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher leading and preaching. At 10am the Parish Eucharist will be held and George will again preside and preach.