COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning on Saturday July 21 at Maigarth Farm, Mayfield Flat, by kind invitation of Reg and Ann Bassett, and in support of the. Waldron Organ Fund. The coffee morning will start at 10am. I was asked the other day where Maigarth Farm is as the name was unfamiliar even to some long-standing locals. It’s in Mayfield Flat, that handy short-cut from the Halland to Cross in Hand road (B2102) to get to the main Mayfield/Tunbridge Wells road (A267). Got it?

AT THE PUB: On Wednesday July 25, the pub will welcome Luke Wright with his programme Down the Pub, part of the Inn Crowd partnership project from Applause and Creative Arts East, supported by the Arts Council and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. Luke has been described as ‘one of the funniest and most brilliant poets of his generation’ by The Independent. The Guardian says his is ‘pulsating, poetic storytelling’. He is ‘flamboyant, political and riotously funny’ as he writes about small town tragedies and national farce, and has won awards, appearing at venues like the London Palladium and the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Tickets are on sale in the pub and shop (or ring 01435 812495) and cost £15 which includes supper. The programme starts at 7.30pm and if the weather is fine, it will be held in the pub garden, so bring your own chair.

MORRIS DANCE: Two nights later on Friday July 27 Long Man Morris will dance in the square outside the pub (sticks, bells, flowery hats and music) and on Saturday July 28 there’ll be a French evening with a suitable menu and messieurs Nick and Alex cooking up a storm. Ask to see the special menu if you’re thinking of making a booking.

THE RUDES: On Thursday August 9 the Rude Mechanical Theatre Co will be here for their annual visit with their latest play Oberon’s Cure, currently touring the south of England. The Group is always popular, so don’t delay booking your tickets either by phone (01323 501260) or online www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk. The performance will be outside in the pub field so bring your own chair and a torch (to find your way out after dark) and dress warmly. Bring your own picnic or book a table at the pub restaurant for a meal pre-performance (01435 812495).

ORGAN PARTY: The next night, August 10, will be the Summer Party for the Waldron Organ Fund from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Culverwood, Little London Road, home of Reverend George Pitcher and Mobbs. RSVP to Rosemary Mays Smith by phone (01435 863094), or e-mail rosemary mayssmith@gmail.com by 31 July if you’d like to come, so that we have some idea of numbers to expect. Drinks, canapés, a raffle, musical interludes and lots of cheerful conversation, do come.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion will be at 8am with Lucy Murdoch leading and preaching. At 10am Parish Matins will be held and Richard Maylam will preside and preach.