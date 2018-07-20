SAVING WATER: I’ve heard a few tips recently about saving water during this unprecedented spell of hot weather. Washing up by hand using a bowl of hot water, then putting the water on the garden sounded sensible. Giving up on those luxurious baths isn’t going to ruin our lives either, as a shower uses far less water. My tip is to shower with a bucket in the shower tray to catch the used water. You have to be a bit careful not to trip over the bucket, but if you’re careful, you can then recycle the shower water and use it on your precious pots. My flowers are positively thriving, so perhaps the soap is fending off the rapacious slugs.

COFFEE: There will be a coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Maigarth Farm, Mayfield Flat, by kind invitation of Reg and Ann Bassett, and in support of the. Waldron Organ Fund. It will start at 10am.

AT THE PUB: On Wednesday, the pub welcomes Luke Wright with his programme Down the Pub, part of the Inn Crowd partnership project from Applause and Creative Arts East, supported by the Arts Council and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. Luke has been described as ‘flamboyant, political and riotously funny’ as he writes about small town tragedies and national farce, and has won awards, appearing at venues like the London Palladium and the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Tickets are on sale in the pub and shop (or ring 01435 812495) and cost £15 which includes supper. The programme starts at 7.30pm and if the weather is fine, it will be held in the pub garden, so bring your own chair.

MORRIS DANCE: Two nights later, on Friday July 27, Long Man Morris will dance in the square outside the pub (sticks, bells, flowery hats and music) and on Saturday July 28 there’ll be a French evening with a Continental menu and messieurs Nick and Alex in the kitchen. Make a booking to avoid disappointment.

THE RUDES: On Thursday August 9 the Rude Mechanical Theatre Co will be here for their annual visit with their latest play Oberon’s Cure, currently touring the south of England. They haven’t had to cancel a single performance so far this summer, due to the fabulous weather. The group is always popular, so don’t delay booking your tickets either by phone (01323 501260) or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk . The performance will be outside in the pub field so bring your own chair and a torch and dress appropriately. It’s a ‘ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’ and absolutely a date to keep. Bring your own picnic or book a table at the pub restaurant for a meal pre-performance (01435 812495).

ORGAN PARTY: The next night, August 10, will be the Summer Party for the Waldron Organ Fund from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Culverwood, Little London Road, home of Reverend George Pitcher and Mobbs. RSVP to Rosemary Mays Smith by phone (01435 863094), or e-mail rosemary mayssmith@gmail.com by July 31 if you’d like to come, so that we have some idea of numbers to expect. Drinks, canapés, a raffle, musical interludes and lots of cheerful conversation.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am with Lucy Murdoch leading and preaching. At 10am Parish Eucharist will be held with George Pitcher presiding and Lucy Murdoch again preaching.