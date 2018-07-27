ROAD REPAIRS: A recent newspaper report analysing the state of our roads suggested that unclassified roads were likely to have to wait an average of 132 years for full repair. All Waldron’s lanes come into the unclassified category so it was a great and welcome surprise to have a letter pushed through our letterboxes announcing repairs and carriageway resurfacing to The Street over the next two weeks. The work will start on Monday July 30 and will be carried out in two phases. The first is from July 30 to August 10, and will be kerbing and sett repairs (at the edges of the road, I understand) during which the road will remain open and two-way traffic lights will be in operation between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Between August 13 and 15 The Street will be closed for resurfacing between 7am and 7pm from the junction with Moat Lane and the junction with Whitehouse Lane. Traffic will be diverted via Moat Lane, Foxhunt Green, and Rocks Lane. The road will be open outside of these hours. After that date, at last we will be able to drive safely into the village without taking avoiding action round the many potholes which await the unwary driver.

SFF ON TOUR: The Singing for Fun group have received their first booking to sing outside their usual area. Last week they were invited to perform at St Laurence’s Church in Telscombe Cliffs as part of a concert to raise funds for the upkeep of the church. I hear that sixteen singers went along and performed well at a very cheerful and happy occasion.

MORRIS DANCE: Today, Friday, Long Man Morris will dance in the square outside the pub (sticks, bells, flowery hats and music) and tomorrow, Saturday, there’ll be a French evening with a Continental menu and messieurs Nick and Alex in the kitchen. Make a booking to avoid disappointment.

FRENCH VISIT: A group of French croquet players will be visiting the village on August 4 and 5 to play the annual competition between Waldron and Catenay in Normandy. Waldron Village Croquet Club will be hosting the visitors and for lunch on Saturday August 4, a dinner on Saturday evening, and a barbecue on Sunday lunchtime. Any watchers are welcome.

THE RUDES: On Thursday August 9 the Rude Mechanical Theatre Co will be here for their annual visit with their latest play Oberon’s Cure, currently touring the south of England. They haven’t had to cancel a single performance so far this summer, due to the fabulous weather. The group is always popular, so don’t delay booking your tickets either by phone (01323 501260) or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk. The performance will be outside in the pub field so bring your own chair and a torch and dress appropriately. It’s a ‘ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’ and absolutely a date to keep. Bring your own picnic or book a table at the pub restaurant for a meal pre-performance (01435 812495).

ORGAN PARTY: The next night August 10 will be the Summer Party for the Waldron organ Fund from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Culverwood, Little London Road, home of Reverend George Pitcher and Mobbs. RSVP to Rosemary Mays Smith by phone (01435 863094), or e-mail rosemarymays smith@gmail.com by 31 July if you’d like to come, so that we have some idea of numbers to expect. Drinks, canapés, a raffle, musical interludes and lots of cheerful conversation.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion will be at 8am and at 10am there will be Family Communion and Baptism.