ROAD REPAIRS: Well, the work on The Street was supposed to start on Monday July 30 but so far (I’m writing this on Tuesday July 31), we have seen no sign of Highways staff or the promised traffic lights. Assuming it will begin soon, it will be carried out in two phases. The first is from this week to August 10, and will be kerbing and sett repairs (at the edges of the road, I understand) during which the road will remain open and two-way traffic lights will be in operation between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Between August 13 and 15 The Street will be closed for resurfacing between 7am and 7pm from the junction with Moat Lane and the junction with Whitehouse Lane. Traffic will be diverted via Moat Lane, Foxhunt Green, and Rocks Lane. The road will be open outside of these hours. But until the work actually begins, your guess is as good as mine as to the details.

RAIN AT LAST: Last week the long hot spell finally broke with heavy rain on Friday and again on Sunday so I expected to see our farming weather guru John Chambers with his face wreathed in smiles when I saw him on Sunday. But, as he explained, the fields are so dry and scarred with cracks that any rain just falls into the chasms and disappears. What we need for our crops is some long spells of steady rain, not cloud bursts and run-off. So although we have had a few days of cooler and wetter weather, it’s just not enough, and the forecast is for more high temperatures (possibly in the 30s) at the end of this week.

FRENCH VISIT: A group of French croquet players will be visiting the village tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, to play the annual competition between Waldron and Catenay in Normandy. Waldron Village Croquet Club will be hosting the visitors with lunch on Saturday, croquet for most of the afternoon, a dinner on Saturday evening, and a barbecue on Sunday lunchtime followed by more croquet before the visitors head back across the Channel late on Sunday afternoon. Any watchers are welcome. Our fingers are crossed that the visitors’ travel arrangements are not disrupted.

BOWLS BADGE: We have people living in and around Waldron who are talented in all kinds of surprising directions. The latest to join the sporting elite is Di Wilson who has been making her way steadily up the rankings for bowls. Last weekend she had her achievements recognised when her Sussex County badge was awarded, which means she can represent the County in inter-county competitions. Well done, Di.

THE RUDES: Thursday August 9 the Rude Mechanical Theatre Co will be here for their annual visit with their latest play Oberon’s Cure, currently touring the south of England. The Group is always popular, so don’t delay booking your tickets either by phone (01323 501260) or online at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk . The performance will be outside in the pub field so bring your own chair and a torch and dress appropriately. It’s a ‘ribald, romantic and deeply poetic story about love and desire’ and absolutely a date to keep. Bring your own picnic or book a table at the pub restaurant for a meal pre-performance (01435 812495).

ORGAN PARTY: The next night, August 10, will be the Summer Party for the Waldron Organ Fund from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Culverwood, Little London Road, home of Reverend George Pitcher and Mobbs. There will be music, a raffle and a Silent Auction with some amazing prizes. Last week’s coffee morning at Maigarth Farm (courtesy of Reg and Ann Bassett) raised the fantastic total of £640 which has gone into the Organ Fund for the repair and rebuild of our lovely Victorian organ.

LAMMAS: This Sunday we will celebrate Lammas with a service in the barn at Heronsdale, Moat Lane, Waldron when we will give thanks for the Harvest and share the Lammas loaf. The service will be at 10am and the President and Preacher will be the Reverend George Pitcher. There will also be 8am Communion at All Saints’ at which George will also preside and preach.