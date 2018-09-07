FOUND AGAIN: André Soucek reports that his cow that went missing last week has been found , wandering in the woods and apparently not remotely bothered by his adventure. A dog-walker flushed him out and fortunately had heard of the search so contacted André. The village jungle drums worked.

AUTUMN ARRIVES: I mentioned last week that the autumn appeared to have set in with a drop in temperature compared with the heat of last month. By the time my column had reached my readers, summer had returned and last weekend was beautiful and a balmy 25 degrees. The Village Croquet Club was playing in short sleeves again and hoping to be able to continue until our official end of season on September 22.

SINGING FOR FUN: And so our fun singing group begins its autumn term on Monday at the Methodist Hall in Cross in Hand, at the top of Firgrove Road starting at 2pm. Everyone is welcome and encouragement is given to bring along any music you may have and would like to share with the group. There’s time for refreshment too and charges are minimal, just to cover expenses.

COUNTRY MARKET: This month’s Waldron Country Market takes place on Thursday September 13 at Holy Cross Priory from 11am until 1pm. All welcome to come along to buy home made cooked dishes, and locally grown vegetables. Coffee and tea are free.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Early warning of the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories: Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Please write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be at St Bartholomew’s. Early morning Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am with George again presiding and preaching.