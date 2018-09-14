AWKWARD: The rugger players were back in the village last week with queues of cars and enthusiastic cheering coming from the lower part of the Cattam. On the upper part, just a few yards away, a cricket match was being played in a hushed silence except for the occasional polite ripple of applause and muted ‘shot’. It’s that awkward changeover season when there are a few more weeks of cricket enjoying the dregs of summer, while the winter games are nudging their way into autumn. Wonder who gets first go in the showers?

STEAM RALLY: The very popular end-of-season steam engine rally takes place on the final Sunday of September. It’s combined with a display of vintage cars and motorbikes, so if you’re planning to come and admire the vehicles, make sure you’re in Waldron in plenty of time and preferably leave your cars behind, as the entire centre of the village will be taken up with huge engines whistling and steaming, the vintage cars will be in the field behind the pub and there’ll be a rank of motorbikes for the petrolheads to admire. The café will be serving teas, coffee and cakes, the barbecue will be cooking up a storm outside the pub front door and there’ll be Sunday lunch being served inside. It’s a day for everyone, kids as well as grandparents and everybody in between. By mid-afternoon the engines begin to get steam up to disperse and it will be after 4pm before the village returns to normal. I’m crossing my fingers that someone’s mentioned the event to the rugger club, otherwise it could be very messy between the rugger mums arriving at the last minute with their 4 x 4s doing battle with slow-moving steam-engines twice their size.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Early warning of the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories: Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Please write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

SERVICES: This weekend, Sunday services will be at All Saints’. Early morning Holy Communion will be at 8am with Lucy Murdoch presiding and preaching. Parish Matins will be at 10am with Tim Hough presiding and Richard Maylam preaching.