STEAM RALLY: Arguably the best Steam Engine rally ever took place in the village last Sunday. The sun shone bright, the crowds turned up in their hundreds, the barbecue was going all day, nearly 100 lunches were served in the pub and the shop sold out of every piece of cake in the place. No less than 20 steam engines were arrayed round the village centre for admiration and the field behind the pub was filled with beautiful vintage cars. On a freezing cold morning in this week after the event, it’s definitely autumn but the rally finished the summer with a triumphant whistle.

OCTOBER EVENTS: String Theory will perform at the pub on Sunday lunchtime October 14. Then on October 24 comedian, James Rowland, will be the latest performer from The Inn Crowd, the partnership project bringing arts events to rural pubs. Tickets are £15 each including supper and are on sale from the pub, the coffee shop when it’s open (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday mornings) or by ringing 01435 812495. James Rowland’s performance is called A Hundred Different Words for Love and has been described as ‘beautiful, simple, funny and utterly engaging “ and “A master story teller – with wit and charm in abundance’ in a review in What’sOnStage (which gave him four stars). He appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe and received rave reviews and audience responses. Sounds unmissable.

ROAD CLOSED: The bridge at the bottom of Tanyard Hill is having much-needed repairs done from October 15 and therefore the road will be closed for five weeks. See notices displayed prominently at Rocks Lane below the church.

PUB QUIZ: One of the Star’s popular quiz nights will take place on Monday October 29 at 7.30pm, with a theme of Halloween. Everyone is invited (but not required) to dress appropriately, wigs and scary face-paint if you wish but it’s optional. As usual it’s teams of six people maximum and costs £7.50 per head including supper.

WELL DIGGING: It’s within living memory that the village was still being served by wells rather than a national water network. Most cottages had their own well in the back garden and you let down your bucket to the water and wound it up again for your water needs. Ergo, there were people who earned their living digging (or sinking) wells, and by happenstance, I have in front of me a photocopy of an estimate from one Albert Cook in Framfield for the costs of sinking a well for Mr Hunnisett at Tanners Lodge in February 1936. The estimate states that the first ten feet would cost eight shillings per foot; the second ten feet would cost 12 shillings per foot; the third would be 16 shillings per foot and the fourth would be 20 shillings per foot. Rock would be charged 10 shillings per foot extra. The cost of lining with brick would be four shillings per foot. The well sinker would find all plant, labour and materials, to take all risks and to pay insurance and cartage of plant and material. The price includes ‘doming’ but does not include a cover, which can be supplied if required. As someone once wrote: ‘history is in the laundry list’. Fascinating isn’t it, this sidelight on village life just over 80 years ago.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Don’t forget the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories : Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

SERVICES: This Sunday (Harvest Festival) services will be at All Saints’. There will be 8am Holy Communion service with the Reverend Desmond Burton presiding and preaching and at the 10am Parish Eucharist it is hoped that George Pitcher will take the service, after hot-footing across Sussex 60 miles over the previous seven days on his pilgrimage from Chichester. He will certainly deserve a very warm welcome from the assembled congregation. The service will be followed by Harvest Lunch at Culverwood.