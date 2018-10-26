ROAD CLOSED: The bridge at the bottom of Tanyard Hill, Waldron is being re-built and so the road is closed from the junction with the Foxhunt road and the Lions Green junction (except for access to the small number of houses and Tanyard farm on the hill itself). And yes, this really does mean closed to through traffic and there are large chunks of concrete to make sure no one attempts to drive over the bridge while it is under construction. There’s an upside to this in that we can walk it in peace and quiet without having to leap into the hedge at regular intervals to avoid lorries and speeding 4x4s. I’ve walked that way several times in the past ten days with the late October sun shining and the birds twittering and it’s bliss.

PUB QUIZ: One of the Star’s popular quiz nights will take place on Monday at 7.30pm, with a theme of Halloween. Everyone is invited (but not required) to dress appropriately, wigs and scary face-paint if you wish but it’s optional. As usual it’s teams of six people maximum and costs £7 per head including supper.

ROADWORKS: Are about to start in Heathfield and will be going on throughout November. The main road will be closed in stretches, while the road is repaired and the pavements receive attention. The small traders are particularly anxious about the effect on their Christmas trade but if we locals make a special effort to park in one of the car parks at both ends of the town and walk to the High street, they will still get their Christmas rush. (And it’ll be good for us to have the exercise).

CHRISTMAS CELLAR: As we no longer have a village shop operating, our nearest one is at East Hoathly where Guy and Liz have an absolutely gorgeous Christmas Cellar below the shop. They open the cellar every year for the run-in to Christmas, this year on November 1 (next week). It’s a joy to see the imaginative and quirky treasure trove of stock and the only problem is persuading yourself to give what you discover to your nearest and dearest as presents, rather than keeping it (or eating it) yourself.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: The annual Photographic Exhibition is nearly here, on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are still open in one of five categories : Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

REMEMBRANCE: Next month will be the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War. There will be special events both nationally and locally and many of you will take part or attend some of them. There will be a display of photographs in the Memorial Chapel of All Saints’ church of some of our village men who died, featuring particularly Bernard Ades whose boyish face touches your heart with his youth. There’s a talk called The Prisoner’s Story, about Monty Chidson, a young pilot brought down over enemy lines in February 1915 and his three years in Prisoner-of-War camp at Friedberg, Germany. His letters home tell his story. The talk will be on Thursday November 8 starting at 7pm at All Saints’ Church. There will be no charge but a retiring collection will be taken for the Royal British Legion.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be at St Bartholomew’s church. There will be 8am Holy Communion service with the Reverend George Pitcher presiding and preaching and at the 10am Parish Eucharist the Preacher will be the Venerable Dr Edward Dowler, Archdeacon of Hastings.