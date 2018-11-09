PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: The annual Photographic Exhibition is on display in All Saints’ Church until Remembrance Sunday.

ROADS CLOSED: All around us there are signs up announcing road closures. It has to be done, and we’ll all reap the benefit of pothole-free roads and services properly working. For the time being, my advice is to leave at least twice as long as a journey normally takes you and be patient.

SINGING FOR FUN: The next meeting of this group will be on Monday at 2pm in Cross in Hand Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. A small charge is made to cover costs and there’ll be favourite songs to sing and new ones to try out. There’s also plenty of time for a chat over a cup of tea. Singing is good for you, it’s generally recognised now, and the chat helps too.

REMEMBRANCE: In November we will be remembering the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War. There will be special events both nationally and locally and many of you will take part or attend some of them. There is a terrific display of photographs of the first World War in the Memorial Chapel of All Saints’ church and records of how and where our village men died, featuring particularly Bernard Ades whose boyish face touches your heart with his youth. In his uniform he still looks like the schoolboy he was in the 1911 census. Look out for our ‘There but not there’ image sitting alongside us in a side pew representing our lost men.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Falls this year on Sunday November 11 itself, exactly 100 years from the designated day at ‘the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ in1918. There will be 8am Holy Communion at St Bartholomew’s in Cross in Hand, followed by our main service at 10.45am at All Saints’ Church Waldron. Note the time please. We will read the list of names of our village dead before the two minutes silence at 11am, when the whole country falls silent in solemn remembrance. After the service we will forgather at the War Memorial for laying of wreaths, and at noon our church bells will be rung joyfully, as a contrast to the muffled tolling before the service.