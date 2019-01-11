WATERWORKS: Yes, they’re still with us in Whitehouse Lane, but now from Hemmings down the hill towards Back Lane and Heathfield. The top (village) end of Whitehouse Lane is now clear for those of us reaching our homes but obviously not for anyone trying to use the lane as a cut-through for Heathfield. The installation of new water mains piping will mean we lose our water supply overnight between 10pm on Tuesday January 15 and 2am on Wednesday January 16. Because this work is being done overnight (to minimise disruption for residents) it will mean a certain amount of noise at the junction of Whitehouse Lane and The Street, but contractors say they’ll keep it to a minimum. If there is any extra information, it will be posted on the web page corporate. southeastwater.co.uk.waldron. We hear that work will be completed in the next two weeks or at worst by the end of January. In Whitehouse Lane the residents are hoping for the earlier date.

SINGING FOR FUN: The first meeting of 2019 will be on Monday at 2pm at the Cross in Hand Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. Car parking is on the left hand side about 100 yards down from the Church Hall. Come with any favourite songs you’d like to add to the group’s repertoire. There will be time for refreshments and a chat afterwards, and there will be a small charge to cover expenses.

MUSIC AT THE PUB: String Theory will perform at lunchtime at the pub on Sunday January 27.

PUB QUIZ: The first quiz of the year will be on Monday January 28 at 7.30pm. Teams of six people as usual and the charge will be £10 per head with a two course supper (main and a dessert).

SERVICES: This Sunday is the second of Epiphany and both services will be at St Bartholomew’s at Cross in Hand. Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching and Parish Eucharist will be at 10am with George again presiding and preaching.