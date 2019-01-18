WALDRON COUNTRY MARKET: Roy Wilkinson has decided to step down as chairman of the Country Market after many years of faithful service. Graeme Mackenzie, who was the treasurer has stepped up to become the new chairman but that means there is a vacancy for treasurer. Graeme says that it’s not an onerous job, (the market happens only one morning a month) and he would love to hear from anyone who feels they could do it. Contact him on 01435 866419 to find out more. Waldron Country Market, Graeme says, is one of only a couple in the UK who are growing, so you would be joining a thriving and popular market.

MUSIC AT THE PUB: String Theory will perform at lunchtime at the pub on Sunday January 27.

PUB QUIZ: The first quiz of the year will be on Monday January 28 at 7.30pm. Teams of six people as usual and the charge will be £10 per head with a two course supper (main and a dessert).

LOST AND FOUND: The group (for those who have recently lost a loved one) meets regularly and its next event is a lunch at Culverwood on Saturday February 2 at midday. Mobbs Pitcher says the idea of a candlelit lunch on a bring-a-dish or bottle basis seemed appropriate to complete the Christmas season, and everyone is welcome. Please let her know if you’d like to come (07721 672623). There will be a cooked ham, so contributions of any kind of salad, spuds, cheese, chutneys etc would be wonderful.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the third of Epiphany and both services will be at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am and Lucy Murdoch will be leading and preaching. Matins will be at 10am and Tim Hough is the leader while Richard Maylam will be the preacher.