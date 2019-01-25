WELCOME SNOWDROPS: My walk on Sunday was certainly brisk as the temperature had dropped noticeably after a series of milder days. What really warmed me however was the sight of the first snowdrops raising their heads as a salute to spring. There are a few at the junction of Moat Lane and The Street, usually a favourite spot for a full display at the foot of the fingerpost, but what’s happened to the fingerpost? Does anyone know if it’s just a temporary absence while it’s repaired and repainted, or has it been vandalised? Our fingerposts are such a feature of this part of Sussex, looked after by our parish council I believe, and I’d be really sad if they vanished permanently.

PUB QUIZ: The first quiz of the year will be on Monday at 7.30pm. Teams of six people as usual and the charge will be £10 per head with a two course supper (main and a dessert).

LOST AND FOUND: The group (for those who have recently lost a loved one) meets regularly and its next event is a lunch at Culverwood on Saturday February 2 at midday. Mobbs Pitcher says the idea of a candlelit lunch on a bring-a-dish or bottle basis seemed appropriate to complete the Christmas season, and everyone is welcome. Please let her know if you’d like to come (07721 672623). There will be a cooked ham, so contributions of any kind of salad, spuds, cheese, chutneys etc would be wonderful.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the fourth of Epiphany and both services will be at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion is at 8am and George Pitcher will be presiding and preaching. Matins will be at 10am and George will again preside and preach. The new Parish Diary is now published covering the period from February to April, with a cheery photograph of a bunch of daffodils on the front cover. I hear that the first Parish Eucharist service of February, which will be held at All Saints’, will feature music by J S Bach. There will also be a dedication of a Chalice and Ciborium, a gift from the Price family.