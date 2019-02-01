PUB QUIZES: The first quiz of the year happened on Monday this week and was fun as usual with the addition of some Burns Night questions just to keep us on our toes. The next quiz will be on Monday February 18 at 7.30pm. Teams of six people as usual and the charge will be £10 per head with a two course supper (main and a dessert).

LOST AND FOUND: The group (for those who have recently lost a loved one) meets regularly and its next event is a lunch at Culverwood tomorrow, Saturday, at midday. Mobbs Pitcher says the idea of a candlelit lunch on a bring-a-dish or bottle basis seemed appropriate to complete the Christmas season, and everyone is welcome. Please let her know if you’d like to come (07721 672623). There will be a cooked ham, so contributions of any kind of salad, spuds, cheese, chutneys etc would be wonderful.

ST VALENTINE’S DAY: The Star has a special menu for St Valentine’s Day, February 14, which falls on a Thursday this year. Ask the bar staff to see a copy of the menu for the special Significant Other in your life. (Honestly getting the nomenclature right these days is enough to give anyone a headache. Enjoy yourselves, love-birds. (Bet that’s wrong too…)

SERVICES: This Sunday is Candlemas and both services will be at All Saints’. Holy Communion is at 8am and George Pitcher will be presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and George will again preside and preach. The service will focus on music by J S Bach. There will also be a dedication of a Chalice and Ciborium, a gift from the Price family.