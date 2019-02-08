QUIZES: The next pub quiz at The Star will be on Monday February 18 at 7.30pm. Teams of six people as usual and the charge will be £10 per head with a two course supper (main and a dessert). It’s a good idea to book your table in advance. There’s another fund-raising quiz, the Mega March Hospice Quiz being organised by the Friends of Sussex Hospices (FSH) on Thursday March 7 at the East Sussex National Hotel, Uckfield. It is planned for noon and will finish at 3pm. The cost will be £15 per head and includes a buffet lunch. We are promised questions to suit everyone and picture rounds as well and you can apply online at friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk if you can put together a team of six, or ask to be included in an FSH team if you are applying singly. Cheques should be sent to Diana Kentish Barnes, Brimstone Cottage, Pounsley, Blackboys, TN22 5HS. Tables will be confirmed by e-mail and you are asked to book your table on one form with a cheque payable to Friends of Sussex Hospices.

ST VALENTINE’S DAY: The Star has a special menu for St Valentine’s Day February 14 which falls on a Thursday this year. Ask the bar staff to see a copy of the special menu.

SINGING FOR FUN: This month’s meeting will be on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. Park in the hall car park 100 yards below the church. Please bring any music you may have for your own favourite songs. There will be time for refreshments and a chat afterwards and there is a small charge to cover expenses.

ROAD REPAIRS: Advance warning of road repairs in Firgrove Road which will start some time after February 11 and should take about four weeks. More information as it becomes available : repairs are certainly much needed as the road surface is awful and has been deteriorating rapidly recently.

SERVICES: Last Sunday was Candlemas, celebrating the presentation of Christ in the temple and the feast of the Purification of the Virgin Mary. In some churches it was traditional to consecrate all the candles that would be needed throughout the year, symbolising Jesus Christ as the light of the world. Our Parish Eucharist service featured music by J S Bach with organist Fr Simon Hobbs playing the choral prelude Mit Fried und Freud ich fahr dahin as the processional, then a further chorale prelude before the Gospel; Communion was accompanied by the aria Schlummert ein (sung beautifully by Director of Music Judith Clark) and at the end of the service the Voluntary was the Prelude and Fugue in C Major. All the hymns were harmonized by J S Bach and led by the choir. It was a feast of gorgeous music and our newly rebuilt organ sounded terrific. There was also a dedication of the new Chalice and Ciborium, a gift from the Price family in memory of David, a long-standing friend and supporter of the parish of Waldron.

This Sunday both services will be at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion at 8am will be led by George Pitcher and Parish Eucharist will be at 10am, George presiding and Lucy Murdoch preaching.