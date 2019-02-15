WEIGHT 4 IT: Spring is just around the corner, but you’re still battling to get rid of those extra pounds you put on over Christmas? Don’t despair ladies, it’ll come off fast with the better weather when your metabolism speeds up. And there’s help from the Waldron Weight 4 It group who have started meeting once a week (Friday mornings at 9.30am in the Community Coffee Shop) to weigh in and share good ideas. We all know that working with friends makes it easier to lose a few pounds so why not come along and try it. No pressure, come and get weighed and have a chat. It’ll cost you £1 contribution for the shop, our qualified nutritionist Jackie brings her own scales and keeps the record, so what have you got to lose? (Apart from the obvious). And it’s a cheerful and sociable half hour anyway. See you there.

QUIZES: The next pub quiz at The Star will be on Monday at 7.30pm. Teams of six people as usual and the charge will be £10 per head with a two course supper (main and a dessert). It’s a good idea to book your table in advance. There’s another fund-raising quiz, the Mega March Hospice Quiz being organised by the Friends of Sussex Hospices (FSH) on Thursday March 7 at the East Sussex National Hotel, Uckfield. It is planned for noon and will finish at 3pm. The cost will be £15 per head and includes a buffet lunch. We are promised questions to suit everyone and picture rounds as well and you can apply online at friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk if you can put together a team of six, or ask to be included in an FSH team if you are applying singly. Cheques should be sent to Diana Kentish Barnes, Brimstone Cottage, Pounsley, Blackboys, TN22 5HS. Tables will be confirmed by e-mail and you are asked to book your table on one form with a cheque payable to Friends of Sussex Hospices.

ROAD REPAIRS: Advance warning of road repairs in Firgrove Road which will start som e time after February 11 and should take about four weeks. More information as it becomes available. Repairs are certainly much needed as the road surface is awful and has been deteriorating rapidly recently. There will also be major road works on the A22 at Halland northwards (towards Uckfield) from March 4 for four weeks. This will mean the road being closed altogether overnight and delays with lights during the day. Deviations will be posted and you are advised to allow extra time when travelling on that road.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the third Sunday before Lent and both services will be held at All Saints’. Holy Communion (from the Book of Common Prayer) will be at 8am and George Pitcher will preside and preach. At 10am there will be Service of the Word when Tim Hough will lead and George will again preach. The service will be followed by coffee and refreshments. On Monday at 10am there will be a meeting of Linked Hands at the Cross in Hand Village Hall. Note for your diaries. The Friends of Waldron Churches will be holding their Annual General Meeting at All Saints on Friday March 8 starting at 6pm. Refreshments will be provided