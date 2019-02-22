ROAD REPAIRS: Seem to be happening in every direction, on the road to Horam; on the A22 from Halland towards Uckfield; Firgrove Road towards Cross in Hand; and even (Tuesday this week) pothole-filling up the hill from Scallow Bridge towards East Hoathly. Leave plenty of time for your journey and you might be lucky, but don’t try to get by rail from Lewes to Three Bridges as engineering work is continuing all this week.

SPRING FLOWERS: Intermittent warm days in the last two weeks have encouraged our spring flowers to open their faces to the sun and the occasional busy bumble bee, out far too early. And the Snowdrop Mile (brainwave of Mary Wilkinson in the year 2000) is just dazzling this Spring, a delight of delicate blooms on crossroads and in patches in the hedgerows and roadside banks. But this time last year we were suffering the Beast from the East and some falls of snow were still to come, so don’t put your winter woollies away just yet.

SERVICES: This Sunday is the second Sunday before Lent and both services will be held at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion (from the Book of Common Prayer) will be at 8am and Lucy Murdoch will preside and preach. At 10am there will be Parish Eucharist when George Pitcher will preside and Andy Delves will preach. The service will be followed by coffee and refreshments. Next Sunday March 3 will be the Sunday next before Lent Ash Wednesday will follow on March 6. Note for your diaries. The Friends of Waldron Churches will be holding its Annual General Meeting at All Saints on Friday March 8 starting at 6pm. Refreshments will be provided.