Warbleton & Rushlake Green

HEARING BUS: The East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be parked on the Green near Osborne House, Rookery, Rushlake Green on Thursday February 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk