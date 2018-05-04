WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings will be as follows: Tuesday May 8, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Annual Council Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday May 21, Events Meeting at 7pm; Amenities Meeting at 7.30pm. Tuesday May 29, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Cemetery Meeting at 7.30pm. Meetings take place in Willingdon Community School.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: On Sunday June 3 Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding the Annual Music in the Park at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground. There will be live Music throughout the day and lots of activities to do, the dog show, food and refreshments will be available. There will also be lots of different stalls selling gifts. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Nicola Williamson 01323 489603 or email asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Evening of Laughter and Flash Fiction Competition. Anderida Writers of Eastbourne will be holding an Evening of Laugher at their next meeting at the Cavendish Hotel on Tuesday at 7.30pm. It will kick off with a couple of easy fun excerises, followed by a Flash Ficton writing competition for which there will be prizes, including a £25 cash prize. Entries of up to 500 words, based on either amusing incidents or tributes to comedians such as Ken Dodd, Bruce Forsyth and Eric Morecambe, can be read by members and guest members, or on their behalf, by Alan Baker. Guests are welcome to attend or can obtain more details from Anderida President Tony Flood at tflood04@yahoo.co.uk

Polegate Windmill: starts its 2018 programme on Sunday May 13th which is National Mills Day.On this occasion the Mill will be open from 11am to 5pm and in addition to tours and refreshments the Long Man Morris Men visit at 12,30pm and Classic Cars will be on display on the Mill plat.Subsequently the Mill will be open from 2pm to 5pm on the second and fourth Sunday of each month with the added attraction on July 22nd of Strawberry Cream Teas and Music with popular local group Con Brio, The final event of the season is the annual Mills talk by Peter Hill at 3pm on Sunday October 14th