WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

Wannock Artists : will be meeting on Friday 25th May 2018 when popular local artist Jackie Hurwood will be demonstrating a Landscape in Watercolour. We meet at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, Wannock on the last Friday of the month between 7-9pm for talks and demonstrations by local and international artists. Anyone interested in art is very welcome and visitors pay £4 per session which includes refreshments. There is free parking outside and disabled entrance at the side. For more information visit www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings will be as follows: Tuesday May 29, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Cemetery Meeting at 7.30pm. Meetings take place in Willingdon Community School.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: On Sunday June 3 Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding the Annual Music in the Park at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground. There will be live Music throughout the day and lots of activities to do, the dog show, food and refreshments will be available. There will also be lots of different stalls selling gifts. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Nicola Williamson 01323 489603 or email asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com.