WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: On Sunday Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding the Annual Music in the Park at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground. There will be live Music throughout the day and lots of activities to do, the dog show, food and refreshments will be available. There will also be lots of different stalls selling gifts. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Nicola Williamson 01323 489603 or email asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com.

TRINITY CHURCH: The excitement is mounting as preparations gather momentum for our 80th Anniversary Celebration Weekend from June 15 to 17. A warm welcome is extended to the following events: Friday June 15, 10.30am to noon, the church will be open and refreshments served. A variety of church archives will be on display. Saturday June 16, celebration afternoon and refreshments. 2pm Wealden Brass play to welcome guests to the afternoon; 2.30pm enjoy a miscellany of music and memories featuring Downland Singers and Sussex Strings. Sunday June 17, 10.30am Cafe Church and Anniversary Celebration.