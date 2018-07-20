WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

JEVINGTON AND FILCHING WI: Christine welcomed members, one visitor and Janet who had been unwell for many weeks. After singing Jerusalem we congratulated six members on their birthdays. Christine thanked members for supporting the WI’s edibles stall at Jevington Fete which had been very successful. She also asked if any members preferred not to having their photos taken for reproduction and there were no objections.

ESFWI have various events on offer for which there were boards to sign. ACWW will be holding a fundraising day at 2 Falcon Way, Hailsham on July 26 from 1pm to 8pm.There will be a Public Information Day in Trinity Hall Willingdon on September 22 for which volunteers were requested to man our stall. Hampden Park WI will be holding a Make Bake and Grow Day on September 15 in aid of the Kent and Sussex Air ambulance. Leaflets were distributed with the dates of Teas in the Tower at S Andrew’s church Jevington. Members were also invited by The Friends of Wannock Village Hall to pop into the hall for the next Coffee and Chat.

Our Craft group meets on the fourth Thursday of the month in Janet’s house. The Out and About group enjoyed the lunch at Litlington Tea Gardens and next meets for coffee at Bentley Wildfowl Trust. The Summer Luncheon takes place on August 9 at Chalk Farm Hotel and Christine requested a few raffle prizes. The competition for a ship was won by Mary and after tea Ian Everest gave an illustrated talk about the history of Newhaven Fort. In order to deter the French from invading Britain Lord Palmerston arranged for 72 forts to be constructed all around the country at a cost of £1.5 billion. Fort Newhaven was constructed in 1862 and the following year it was camouflaged to keep it secret. We heard about its journey up to the present time where there is now a military museum, network of tunnels, activity playground, gift shop and tearoom.

Our next meeting is in Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue at 2pm on Thursday September 13 when Simon Mott will ask What Makes A Star? Visitors are always welcome to pop into our meeting and please look at our website for more information www. jevingtonwi.co.uk.