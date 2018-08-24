Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

ANDERIDA WRITERS: It was all change at Anderida Writers’ annual Short Story and Poetry competition at the Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday August 14. Francis Wait took the Short Story trophy, which had been won in the previous three years by Chairman Alan Baker, by finishing narrowly ahead of Beryl Teso. In the poetry section new winner Michael Racher pipped Heather Flood, who, like Alan, had previously recorded a hat-trick of victories. Mr Baker, who did not enter this year, and fellow actor Sue Shephard read out the entries, and members acted as judges by giving each entry marks out of ten. The theme was Wrong Direction and there were seven prizes. The winner of each section received £50, and the other prizes were: two tickets for My Mother Said I Never Should at Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday November 6; a luncheon voucher for £20 for the Haberdashers Kitchen at C&H Fabrics; a £20 voucher for the coffee shop at Sharnfold Farm; a £10 voucher at C&H Fabrics and an Ellie Dean book.

The full list of winners was: Short story 1, Francis Wait (Afterlife); 2, Beryl Teso (The Escapee); joint 3, Danielle Morris (How Many Wrong Directions Can you Take) and John Ellick (The frustrations of logging on); Poetry 1, Michael Racher (Red on the Green); 2, Heather Flood (Brexit Turmoil); 3, Michael Fleming (Hello Norma Jean). Anyone wishing to join Anderida Writers should contact President Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.uk

FLOWER FESTIVAL: A Festival of Flowers is being held at St Mary the Virgin Willingdon over three days, September 7 to 9. With the theme Musical Medley, it is in aid of the restoration of the church organ. The church will be open on the Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on the Sunday from 11.30 am to 5pm. In addition there will be a special concert by Fr Michael Maine, Organ Music for a Summer’s Evening on the Saturday evening at 6pm. Entry to the festival is free and to the Saturday concert, with a retiring collection in aid of the church organ. We will also be welcoming those taking part in the Chichester Diocesan Ride and Stride event on the Saturday. On Sunday September 9 there is a special Festival Eucharist at 9.45am and the Festival concludes with a Hymns and Pimms Songs of Praise at 6.30pm followed by a glass of Pimms in the Vicarage garden. Tea, coffee and cakes are available throughout the weekend. There are full details on the Home page of the church website: http://stmaryswillingdon.org/

WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

ART CLASS: Held every week at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Street, on Wednesday mornings from 11 am to 1pm has vacancies. Contact tutor Catriona on http://www.catrionamiller.com or telephone 07758367479 to book a place. Also vacancies in the writing class held at the same venue on Wednesday evenings. Contact Roddy Phillips on the above telephone number for more info.

MALE SINGERS: Calling all male singers, especially tenors, basses etc. Telephone Jennie on 484189 for more details.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PARISH COUNCIL: Monday September 3, Recreation Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday September 10, Planning Meeting 7pm; Events Meeting 7.30pm. All meetings are at Willingdon Community School.