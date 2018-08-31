Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

MUSIC RECITAL: Come and meet local musician Harry Plant at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue on Tuesday at 7pm. Harry, a former Willingdon School pupil, is a third-year music student at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, studying with some of the best musicians and teachers in the world, and aims to continue his passion for music as a professional trumpet player himself. Harry is also keen to develop sponsorship and partnerships within the local community to help support and develop his career. His recital will include a variety of music from the Baroque period through to modern jazz standards. Harry is also looking for sponsorship to help aid his music education, and there will be an opportunity to chat with him afterwards to find out more about his emerging career, and ways that you may be able to help him. There will be a retiring collection in aid of the church.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Eastbourne author Tony Flood has had two of his short stories included in new book If Only They Knew and Other Stories, by ATLA Publishing. Tony’s two stories, Cheated and As You Sow, so shall you Reap, both have dramatic twists in the tales. And his fantasy adventure book Secret Potion, recommended by actress June Whitfield for Harry Potter fans, has proved so popular that it has been relaunched. Both If Only They Knew and Secret Potion are available on Amazon.co.uk Tony says: ‘The Secret Potion has been given some excellent reviews, and the papeerback version is on offer at only £4.99 on Amazon. More details about this, and adventure books for children by myself and my wife Heather, are available on our website www.fantasyadventurebooks.com including the chance to obtain signed copies.’

Tony is President of local writing group Anderida Writers, and anyone wishing to join can contact him at flood04@yahoo.co.uk

FLOWER FESTIVAL: A Festival of Flowers is being held at St Mary the Virgin Willingdon over three days, September 7 to 9. With the theme Musical Medley, it is in aid of the restoration of the church organ. The church will be open on the Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on the Sunday from 11.30 am to 5pm. In addition there will be a special concert by Fr Michael Maine, Organ Music for a Summer’s Evening on the Saturday evening at 6pm. Entry to the festival is free and to the Saturday concert, with a retiring collection in aid of the church organ. We will also be welcoming those taking part in the Chichester Diocesan Ride and Stride event on the Saturday. On Sunday September 9 there is a special Festival Eucharist at 9.45am and the Festival concludes with a Hymns and Pimms Songs of Praise at 6.30pm followed by a glass of Pimms in the Vicarage garden. Tea, coffee and cakes are available throughout the weekend. There are full details on the Home page of the church website: http://stmaryswillingdon.org/

HYMNS AND PIMMS: Come and sing popular hymns with interspersed commentaries at the Parish Church, Church St, for an hour on Sunday September 9 at 6.30pm and then enjoy Pimms at the Vicarage.

MICHAEL MAINE: Popular Organ Virtuoso returns with a recital at the Parish Church, Church St, on Saturday September 8 at 6pm as part of the fund raising for the organ at the Flower Festival Weekend.

MALE SINGERS: Calling all male singers, especially tenors, basses etc. Telephone Jennie on 484189 for more details.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PARISH COUNCIL: Monday September 3, Recreation Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday September 10, Planning Meeting 7pm; Events Meeting 7.30pm. All meetings are at Willingdon Community School.