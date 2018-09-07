Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Had their annual Art Exhibition and Sale over the August Bank Holiday Weekend. We welcomed many visitors to the show and sales were good. The show was opened by Ruth Shand the President of Wannock Artists. Member, David Hinton, donated a beautiful painting of Scotney Castle which was won by Vicky Glazzard and all proceeds will go to St Wilfrid’s. The people’s choice was won by John Hook whose painting of a Highland cow was outstanding. Wannock Artists are a friendly art society who meet on the last Friday of the month at Wannock Hall between 7pm and 9pm for talks and demonstrations by local and international artists. Annual membership is £20 which includes participation in the exhibition and visitors are welcome on the night at £4 which includes refreshments. Why not come along and enjoy an evening with like minded people and next year perhaps your painting may be in the exhibition. Full details on our website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday September 10 at 7.30pm, Events Meeting; Monday October 1 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Finance and General Purposes Meeting; Monday October 22 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Full Council Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: A Festival of Flowers is being held at St Mary the Virgin Willingdon over three days, today, Friday to Sunday. With the theme Musical Medley, it is in aid of the restoration of the church organ. The church will be open on the Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on the Sunday from 11.30 am to 5pm. In addition there will be a special concert by Fr Michael Maine, Organ Music for a Summer’s Evening on the Saturday evening at 6pm. Entry to the festival is free and to the Saturday concert, with a retiring collection in aid of the church organ. We will also be welcoming those taking part in the Chichester Diocesan Ride and Stride event on the Saturday. On Sunday September 9 there is a special Festival Eucharist at 9.45am and the Festival concludes with a Hymns and Pimms Songs of Praise at 6.30pm followed by a glass of Pimms in the Vicarage garden. Tea, coffee and cakes are available throughout the weekend. There are full details on the Home page of the church website: http://stmaryswillingdon.org/

HYMNS AND PIMMS: Come and sing popular hymns with interspersed commentaries at the Parish Church, Church St, for an hour on Sunday at 6.30pm and then enjoy Pimms at the Vicarage.

MICHAEL MAINE: Popular Organ Virtuoso returns with a recital at the Parish Church, Church St, tomorrow, Saturday, at 6pm as part of the fund raising for the organ at the Flower Festival Weekend.

PUBLIC INFORMATION DAY: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding a Public Information Day on Saturday September 22, 10am to 2pm at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon. Free entry and refreshments will be available. Many organisations will be attending to give help and advice of what is available in the area. Some members of the local council will also be attending so a great way to meet them and ask any questions you may have.

WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.