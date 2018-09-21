WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their next monthly meeting on Friday September 28 at Wannock Village Hall between 7pm and 9pm. Our guest artist will be Paul Alcock who will be demonstrating Tonal Colour in Line and Wash. visitors are welcome on the night at £4 which includes refreshments during the break. Free parking outside and disabled entrance at side. Full details available on website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday October 1 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Finance and General Purposes Meeting; Monday October 22 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Full Council Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

PUBLIC INFORMATION DAY: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding a Public Information Day tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 2pm at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon. Free entry and refreshments will be available. Many organisations will be attending to give help and advice of what is available in the area. Some members of the local council will also be attending so a great way to meet them and ask any questions you may have.

WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.