Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

ANNUAL PARISH WALK: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council invite you to join in our Annual Parish Walk on Sunday at 2pm, starting and finishing at Willingdon Library where tea, coffee and cake will be served. The walk will go from the Willingdon Community Library to Morning Mill Farm to Jubilee Way and back across the fields ending back up at the Willingdon Community Library. Bring friends, family and any friendly four legged friends to join us for a great walk taking in Willingdon’s glorious countryside.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their next monthly meeting today, Friday, at Wannock Village Hall between 7pm and 9pm. Our guest artist will be Paul Alcock who will be demonstrating Tonal Colour in Line and Wash. visitors are welcome on the night at £4 which includes refreshments during the break. Free parking outside and disabled entrance at side. Details on website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday October 1 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Finance and General Purposes Meeting; Monday October 22 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Full Council Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

OVER 50S CLUB: Alice Croft House (formerly Eastbourne Seniors Club) is providing a wide variety of activities at their clubhouse in Cornfield Lane. And the good news is that they have vacancies for new members to join in activities which range from snooker and darts to creative writing and whist. The popular over 50s club, which is situated behind David Salmon’s furniture store in South Street, Eastbourne, has a lift, kitchen and plenty of other facilities. It is supported by a charity shop in Grove Road. Activities include carpet bowls and Zumba on Mondays, creative writing, line dancing and short mat bowls on Tuesdays, Zumba and art on Wednesdays, Tai Chi and carpet bowls on Thursdays and whist and bingo on Fridays. The whist section meets from 1.30pm to 4pm on Fridays and new members can simply turn up ten minutes before the start to register with John Leslie. Likewise, newcomers to the creative writing group can arrive just before it starts at 2pm on Tuesdays. This group, which critiques members’ work and helps those wishing to become published authors and those writing for fun, is run by authors Heather and Tony Flood. Details of activities can be found on www.alicecroft house.webs.com or on leaflets available in both the clubhouse and charity shop.