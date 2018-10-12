Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

REMEMBRANCE SERVICES: On Saturday November 10 at 11am we will be holding our usual service outside of the new Parish Office at the Triangle. Father Kevin Agnew will be conducting the service and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be present. All are welcome to attend. Sunday November 11, Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are proud to be organising the Annual Remembrance Day Parade with help from the Royal British Legion. The parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10am in time for the service to start at 10.45am and the Kingfisher Scout Band will lead the parade. The church service will be organised by Father Kevin Agnew at St Marys Church, Willingdon. Please come along and join us.

Sunday November 11 at 3pm the parish council and Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion will be as usual be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow, and Stephen Lloyd MP will be attending. Again please come join us you will all be welcome.

Sunday November 11 at 7pm the parish council will be holding a Beacon Lighting Ceremony to commemorate the 100 Years since the beginning of WW1, overlooking Willingdon. Parking will at Butts Brow and there will be a short walk to where the Beacon will be lit. Wear sturdy boots, wrap up warm and bring a torch. Chairman John Pritchett BEM of the parish council will be leading the event. Everyone welcome.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday October 22 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Full Council Meeting; Monday November 5 at 7pm, Cemetery Meeting, 7.30pm Amenities Meeting; Monday November 12 at 7pm Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Recreation Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.