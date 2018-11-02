Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

ANDERIDA WRITERS: It’s supposed to be good luck to tell actors to ‘break a leg’. But a cast member of The Death and Life of the Hippodrome Theatre did just that (or an ankle to be precise) and the show has had to be postponed. With the unfortunate cast member presumably being in a cast for some time, and the show also experiencing some technical issues, this spooky production in Eastbourne’s oldest theatre had to be cancelled on October 28. Instead, the opening night will now be on Wednesday December 5 at 7.30pm and 9pm.

Sussex Darkside Productions’ eerie theatrical tour experience provides the chance to meet the resident ghosts and characters from the Hippodrome’s past. Gladys Lopato, a singer with the Concentus choir and writer with Anderida Writers, is the lead host and plays music hall male-impersonator Hetty King. Experienced Eastbourne actor Greg Draven comes in to take over the part of the Stage Manager, while Jeffrey Bentley-Astor, owner of Sussex Darkside, is playing Todd Slaughter, a character known for his over-the-top performances and ‘grave-yard’ chuckle.

The youngest actress is Saffi Fielder-van Kleeff in the role of Emily Fogath. The show is directed by Charlie James, a member of the National Youth Theatre, and Saffi’s mother Diny is the script writer.

Diny, who also appears in this unique experience, says: ‘The Hippodrome is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts who have played a part in the life and times of the theatre.’ Children’s author Diny, who has written the nine poems that make up the bulk of the script, adds: ‘Members of staff and volunteers have spoken to us about hearing footsteps, seeing shadowy figures and unexplained noises and the feeling of being observed. So we have taken all this information, plus our own experience running both ghost walks and ghost hunts at this venue, to create a new and immersive story-telling experience. The ghosts of performers and employees past will come forward to tell their own stories.’ (Tony Flood).

REMEMBRANCE SERVICES: On Saturday November 10 at 11am we will be holding our usual service outside of the new Parish Office at the Triangle. Father Kevin Agnew will be conducting the service and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be present. All are welcome to attend. Sunday November 11, Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are proud to be organising the Annual Remembrance Day Parade with help from the Royal British Legion. The parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10am in time for the service to start at 10.45am and the Kingfisher Scout Band will lead the parade. The church service will be organised by Father Kevin Agnew at St Marys Church, Willingdon. Please come along and join us.

Sunday November 11 at 3pm the parish council and Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion will be as usual be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow, and Stephen Lloyd MP will be attending. Again please come join us you will all be welcome.

Sunday November 11 at 7pm the parish council will be holding a Beacon Lighting Ceremony to commemorate the 100 Years since the beginning of WW1, overlooking Willingdon. Parking will at Butts Brow and there will be a short walk to where the Beacon will be lit. Wear sturdy boots, wrap up warm and bring a torch. Chairman John Pritchett BEM of the parish council will be leading the event. Everyone welcome.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday November 5 at 7pm, Cemetery Meeting, 7.30pm Amenities Meeting; Monday November 12 at 7pm Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Recreation Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

CHRISTMAS CAROL EVENING: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Christmas Carol Evening, Thursday December 13, 6pm to 8.30pm. Father Christmas will be arriving at the Willingdon Community Library to start his procession to the Parish Office where all the good children will receive a gift from him. Various stalls will be outside the Parish Office on the Jubilee Green from 6pm. The Triangle, 6pm to 8.30pm, Kingfisher Scout Band; 6.30pm to 7pm, Christmas Carols to follow supported by Wealden Brass. Outside Parish Office, 7pm to 8pm, there will the usual mulled wine, squash and mince pies. The British Queen pub will be providing hot food and there will be more stalls to browse around for those last minute gifts outside the Parish Office. Please remember your torches, your singing voices and wrap up warm. All welcome for a great family evening.