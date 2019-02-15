Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings. Monday February 18, 7pm Planning Meeting; 7.30pm Full Council Meeting. Monday March 4, 7pm Planning Meeting; 7.30pm Events Meeting. Monday March 11, 7pm Cemetery Meeting; 7.30pm Amenities Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

WILLINGDON FLOWER CLUB: The weather was cold, the snow lay on the ground but members and visitors still braved the chill to see the flower arranging demonstration at the February 1 Willingdon Flower Club Meeting. The demonstrator was Joyce Purnell with a theme of Spring Awakening. The demonstration was the first one Joyce had done in a year as she had been suffering from an illness which temporarily robbed her of her voice. She certainly did not lose any of the skills which she had gained over 20 years working with flowers. Her first display included catkins, tulips and daffodils surrounded by lush green foliage set in a log ringed container. Most of the foliage came from Joyce’s garden. She included tips on selecting the plants to grow and how to condition them before use. Joyce emphasised the need to clean and sterilise pots that are used to keep the cut flowers for longer. It was a stunning spring display. The second arrangement was in a container surrounded with silver birch bark using almost black anemones, tulips , aspidistra and palm leaves. She said some of her very imaginative containers had come from boot fairs. During the demonstration Joyce used gorgeous large roses from Colombia, lovely pink roses from England and alstroemeria amongst other beautiful flowers. The demonstration was inspiring and gave many good ideas to the audience.

Joyce kindly judged the competition which was entitled Be My Valentine. The exhibits were in glorious colours and varied styles and ideas all using a heart theme in different ways. Joyce joined the Members for tea and delicious home-made cakes at the end. Wendy thanked Joyce for coming out and brightening the day on a cold February.

The next club meeting is the AGM on March 1. The competition is A Host of Golden Daffodils. The next practice meeting is on February 15 and will be Dried Arrangements led by Anne Bathard-Smith. Members and visitors very welcome to both meetings. Information from Wendy Jones 504953. Meetings are held at Willingdon Memorial Hall, Church Street.