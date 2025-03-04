Villagers overwhelmingly support plan to take over the local pub

East Hoathly residents have given an overwhelming 'yes' vote to plans for the community to take over the Kings Head pub in the centre of the village, writes Susan King.

At meetings on February 26 and March 1, chaired by Michael Evans, more than 300 people voted unanimously by show of hands to support the proposal.

East Hoathly with Halland Community Benefit Society (EHWHCBS) aims to lead a purchase of the Kings Head by the community, enabling it to be owned by, controlled by and run for the benefit of local people.The Group has also launched a public consultation. Campaigner Alison Walker said: "A thriving pub benefits everyone in the community, so as the only remaining pub in this historical village it's vital to secure its future."

Alison invited everyone to go to the public meetings. She said: "This is where people can hear about the vision, learn the next steps in the process and how they can find out more and get involved."

Residents vote for pub plan - picture by Jim Holden

The pub is currently on the market for £700,000. It has been run by landlord and landlady Robert and Tracy Wallis for 29 years.

Their son Joe is the chef. The couple say they will be sad to see it go but are hugely supportive of the scheme to bring it into the community and will be happy to see that happen.

Michael explained: "We've asked people for their input, asking whether they think it's a good idea, how often do they use it, what are the things they value and their thoughts about other events that could be held there.

"We feel it's also important to encourage people to visit the Kings Head more regularly and will they be happy to support it?

"We intend to get a professional survey done to assess its market value. If the proposal goes our way and we are successful in raising the necessary funds to continue the business, existing staff would be welcome to stay, and others would be invited to join the team.

"Our instinct at present is for a 'managed route' rather than a tenancy. That way we can retain more influence and control.

"It is a profitable business already and we must understand the things that work and also consider things that we might like to work in the future.

"We will find out if there are any potential grants available? We would look at minimum investments of £100-£200 up to £100,000 which is the upper limit for community vehicles.

"People would be given a stake in the running of the pub and their voices would be heard in terms of how it will operate. Everyone who has financial input has a vote. We hope we can bring this off financially. It will be a huge benefit to the community, which is set to grow.

"It is still the only pub in the village and we'd like it to go from strength to strength."

To find out more contact: [email protected]