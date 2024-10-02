Vindication Swim triumphs at BASE Awards with Best in Class

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vindication Swim, which was filmed in Sussex and directed by Elliott Hasler, has been awarded Best in Class: Script to Screen at the prestigious BASE awards in London.

The film depicts the inspiring true story of Mercedes Gleitze who in 1927 became the first British woman to swim the English Channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by twenty-four year old, Elliott Hasler, a rising talent in British cinema, the BASE judges praised Vindication Swim for its unique approach to production, where the young director maximised creativity and resourcefulness to achieve high-quality results.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a comment, BASE stated, “the judges were impressed by the film's ability to deliver compelling results, showcasing both technical skill and storytelling despite limited resources. Its innovative execution and strong vision set it apart as a standout production."

Vindication Swim at BASE Awards

Hasler expressed their gratitude for the award, stating, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the making of Vindication Swim.

We set out to prove that creativity and passion could overcome budgetary limitations, and this recognition from BASE affirms that vision."