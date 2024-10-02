Vindication Swim triumphs at BASE Awards with Best in Class
The film depicts the inspiring true story of Mercedes Gleitze who in 1927 became the first British woman to swim the English Channel.
Directed by twenty-four year old, Elliott Hasler, a rising talent in British cinema, the BASE judges praised Vindication Swim for its unique approach to production, where the young director maximised creativity and resourcefulness to achieve high-quality results.
In a comment, BASE stated, “the judges were impressed by the film's ability to deliver compelling results, showcasing both technical skill and storytelling despite limited resources. Its innovative execution and strong vision set it apart as a standout production."
Hasler expressed their gratitude for the award, stating, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the making of Vindication Swim.
We set out to prove that creativity and passion could overcome budgetary limitations, and this recognition from BASE affirms that vision."
