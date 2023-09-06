Virtual parking permits to be introduced across Crawley from October

As part of the West Sussex County Council Integrated Parking Strategy, virtual on-street parking permits for controlled parking zones will come into operation in Crawley from 2 October 2023.

From this date, new and renewal resident, visitor and business permits will be purchased online. Permit holders will be contacted by email (or letter if Crawley Borough Council doesn’t have an email address) before their permit is due for renewal. Unused paper visitor permits can still be used after 2 October 2023.

The move to virtual permits means there will be no need to display paper permits in vehicle windows. Drivers simply purchase their permit online and receive an email notification when it is active. Civil Enforcement Officers will be able to confirm if a vehicle has a valid digital permit via the vehicle registration number.

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet Member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said: "The move away from paper and plastic permits is designed to benefit the environment, remove the waiting time of receiving a physical permit, provide greater convenience for customers and reduce the risk of loss or theft."

The virtual permits are provided by MiPermit. The system enables customers to purchase and manage their parking permits online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, after creating an account. MiPermit can be accessed through the council’s website or by telephone.

Residents without online access will still be able to request a paper application from Crawley Borough Council’s Parking Services team on 01293 438696. Once you have a MiPermit account, to purchase and activate visitor permits you will be able to call MiPermit’s dedicated call centre.

West Sussex County Council is increasing its charges for parking permits from 2 October. A resident permit will cost £58 and subsequent permits will cost £116. Non-resident permits will cost £350. There will no change to the cost of visitor permits.