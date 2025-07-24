Virtuoso Spanish guitarist Iago Banet opens all the musical doors

Virtuoso Spanish guitarist Iago Banet is playing at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre in Havant on August 1 from 7:30pm, promising a fusion of gypsy jazz, blues, Americana, country, swing, pop and folk.

Having shared the stage with Josh Smith (Joe Bonamassa), Mark Flanagan (Jools Holland), Jack Broadbent, and Clive Carroll, he continues to delight audiences across the UK and Spain.

Iago is based in London: “It was 2012 or something like that when I came here. I was looking for new adventures. I was living in Galicia where I'm from and I was playing in ten bands at the same time. Everything was OK but I saw that there were no other ways of growing as a musician when you're playing in the same sorts of bands all the time. I was getting a bit bored of it. My first move was to Germany. I went to Berlin but I didn't have a guitar with me when I went there. My plan was just to get to know the place and to find some places to play but that was not easy. People would say did I have a guitar and the answer was no! That was a big mistake but also I didn't speak German. And so my second option was to come to London.

“Berlin was more of a romantic idea of being able to get on a train and go virtually anywhere from the middle of Europe but London has been a very good move. The proof is that I'm still there. I can understand the language. In Germany you probably need to learn German but I didn't have that problem in London but also the UK culturally is just amazing. I think of all the bands that I grew up listening to from the UK, and it is just endless. I think the UK is just very receptive. The UK rather than London. I don't play London very much unless it is a really good venue. There is just a lot of competition and audiences are more picky. You can actually get a bigger audience and a more receptive audience by playing in a smaller place which is ironic.”

Iago’s most recent album is Tres which came out in 2023: “For me the album was the best music in terms of the quality and the recording. To me it seemed a more confident album. I've recorded many albums with bands but as a solo artist I started fairly recently. The first album I had the compositions but not really the confidence, and then second album I decided to do a proper solo and I could see myself getting more confident as a performer and more confident as a writer, writing music for solo guitar that was getting more complex and more varied and more interesting.

“My music is a mix of blues and country and folk and jazz and a bit of everything really, sometimes even in the same song. As a musician I love listening to all sorts of music and that's what I like to play as well. I never understand people saying I am a blues guy or I am a rock guy. Music is amazing and it's just so wide so I just think why would you want to close a door to yourself on all the different opportunities that you can have with music. I love to do a mix of things.”